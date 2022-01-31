Bournemouth bring in Todd Cantwell, Siriki Dembele and Kieffer Moore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bournemouth have completed the signings of midfielder Todd Cantwell and strikers Siriki Dembele and Kieffer Moore on a hectic deadline day for the club.

Cantwell, 23, has joined the Cherries on a loan deal until the end of the season from Norwich, and the PA news agency understands Bournemouth can make the move permanent for £11million.

Dembele arrives from Peterborough and Moore from Cardiff, both for undisclosed fees, to follow loanees Nat Phillips and Freddie Woodman in joining Scott Parker’s side on Monday.

Wales international Moore, 29, scored 20 Championship goals for the Bluebirds last season and followed up with five goals and four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this term before signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Dembele has a similar record this season for Peterborough, having scored 11 goals to contribute to their promotion from League One last term.

Bournemouth are understood to have paid a £1.5million loan fee for Liverpool defender Phillips, with an additional £250,000 due if they win promotion. The centre-back had been linked with Premier League sides Newcastle, Leicester and Burnley.

Goalkeeper Woodman, 24, joins on loan until the end of the season from Newcastle.

He has Championship experience having spent the last two seasons on loan at Swansea, making 88 appearances overall for the club, and has also represented England from under-16s up to under-21s.