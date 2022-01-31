Aaron Ramsey completes shock deadline-day loan move to Rangers from Juventus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers have pulled off a deadline-day coup by signing Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus.

The out-of-favour Juve player opted for a switch to the Scottish champions despite interest from the Premier League and elsewhere.

The 31-year-old, whose contract in Turin runs until the summer of 2023, is one of the biggest signings to hit Scottish football in recent seasons.

🇵🇱 Mateusz Zukowski will wear number 2⃣2⃣ pic.twitter.com/tyBc9KDbvr — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2022

Rangers earlier announced the signing of 20-year-old right-back Mateusz Zukowski from Lechia Gdanks but failed with an improved bid for John Souttar, which was understood to be in the region of £400,000.

Brandon Barker left Ibrox by mutual consent amid interest from Hibernian.

Hearts were assessing potential options in case Souttar left late in the day but were otherwise happy with their business.

Celtic had their new arrivals sorted before deadline day but there have been loan departures from Parkhead.

Happy to join @kvoostende on loan and excited for this new challenge 🇧🇪👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/1IZ8dsmtDo — Osaze Urhoghide (@Osazeus) January 31, 2022

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide has joined Oostende with the Belgian side holding an option to buy, while 19-year-old Adam Montgomery has joined Aberdeen.

St Mirren had a busy day with Jamie McGrath leaving late on for Wigan for an undisclosed fee.

Former Kilmarnock and Rangers winger Jordan Jones earlier moved in the opposite direction in a loan switch after Jim Goodwin allowed Kyle McAllister to join Partick Thistle in a similar deal.

The Buddies later added Hibernian midfielder Alex Gogic and let striker Kristian Dennis leave for Carlisle.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Zak Rudden on loan from Partick Thistle for the remainder of the 2021/22 season #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/XaWyoeY9WN pic.twitter.com/paOXCAQ3ej — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 31, 2022

Dundee confirmed the signing of Zak Rudden after agreeing a loan swap deal that sees Alex Jakubiak move to Partick Thistle for the remainder of the season.

Dundee also tried to speed up the arrival of another pre-contract signing but Motherwell rejected their bid for centre-back Ricki Lamie.

The Dens Park club later secured a loan deal for 20-year-old Leicester right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell, an England youth international who has made three first-team appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The outcome of another loan attempt, for Bournemouth centre-back Zeno Ibsen-Rossi, was in doubt amid uncertainty over whether it was completed before the deadline.

#RangersFC can today confirm the departure of Brandon Barker by mutual consent. Everyone at Rangers would like to thank Brandon for his contribution and wish him well for the next step in his career. pic.twitter.com/WsfDW0oxkc — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2022

Hibernian beat the deadline to sign 20-year-old winger Sylvester Jasper on loan from Fulham. with an option to buy in the summer.

They also signed 20-year-old Norwegian winger Runar Hauge but he will start off in the development squad.

Jamie Murphy sealed a loan switch to Mansfield, where he will work with his former Sheffield United and Burton boss Nigel Clough, but Scott Allan is staying at Easter Road.

Dundee United confirmed the loan signing of 20-year-old defensive midfielder Tim Akinola from Arsenal and sold forward Louis Appere to Northampton for an undisclosed fee.

St Johnstone signed 22-year-old striker Theo Bair from Vancouver Whitecaps for an undisclosed fee and secured a loan deal for Cardiff’s Tom Sang, who can play in defence or midfield.

Aberdeen were trying to make other signings other than Montgomery but they did not materialise as the deadline closed, although manager Stephen Glass has held on to Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson.

Malky Mackay has been seeking new arrivals (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County boss Malky Mackay failed with a loan attempt but promised another long-term signing later in the week.

There was no activity at Livingston after manager David Martindale finished his business earlier in the window.