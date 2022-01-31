Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Ramsey completes shock deadline-day loan move to Rangers from Juventus

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 9.42pm Updated: February 1 2022, 12.48am
Aaron Ramsey has joined Rangers (PA)
Rangers have pulled off a deadline-day coup by signing Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus.

The out-of-favour Juve player opted for a switch to the Scottish champions despite interest from the Premier League and elsewhere.

The 31-year-old, whose contract in Turin runs until the summer of 2023, is one of the biggest signings to hit Scottish football in recent seasons.

Rangers earlier announced the signing of 20-year-old right-back Mateusz Zukowski from Lechia Gdanks but failed with an improved bid for John Souttar, which was understood to be in the region of £400,000.

Brandon Barker left Ibrox by mutual consent amid interest from Hibernian.

Hearts were assessing potential options in case Souttar left late in the day but were otherwise happy with their business.

Celtic had their new arrivals sorted before deadline day but there have been loan departures from Parkhead.

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide has joined Oostende with the Belgian side holding an option to buy, while 19-year-old Adam Montgomery has joined Aberdeen.

St Mirren had a busy day with Jamie McGrath leaving late on for Wigan for an undisclosed fee.

Former Kilmarnock and Rangers winger Jordan Jones earlier moved in the opposite direction in a loan switch after Jim Goodwin allowed Kyle McAllister to join Partick Thistle in a similar deal.

The Buddies later added Hibernian midfielder Alex Gogic and let striker Kristian Dennis leave for Carlisle.

Dundee confirmed the signing of Zak Rudden after agreeing a loan swap deal that sees Alex Jakubiak move to Partick Thistle for the remainder of the season.

Dundee also tried to speed up the arrival of another pre-contract signing but Motherwell rejected their bid for centre-back Ricki Lamie.

The Dens Park club later secured a loan deal for 20-year-old Leicester right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell, an England youth international who has made three first-team appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The outcome of another loan attempt, for Bournemouth centre-back Zeno Ibsen-Rossi, was in doubt amid uncertainty over whether it was completed before the deadline.

Hibernian beat the deadline to sign 20-year-old winger Sylvester Jasper on loan from Fulham. with an option to buy in the summer.

They also signed 20-year-old Norwegian winger Runar Hauge but he will start off in the development squad.

Jamie Murphy sealed a loan switch to Mansfield, where he will work with his former Sheffield United and Burton boss Nigel Clough, but Scott Allan is staying at Easter Road.

Dundee United confirmed the loan signing of 20-year-old defensive midfielder Tim Akinola from Arsenal and sold forward Louis Appere to Northampton for an undisclosed fee.

St Johnstone signed 22-year-old striker Theo Bair from Vancouver Whitecaps for an undisclosed fee and secured a loan deal for Cardiff’s Tom Sang, who can play in defence or midfield.

Aberdeen were trying to make other signings other than Montgomery but they did not materialise as the deadline closed, although manager Stephen Glass has held on to Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson.

Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay has been seeking new arrivals (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County boss Malky Mackay failed with a loan attempt but promised another long-term signing later in the week.

There was no activity at Livingston after manager David Martindale finished his business earlier in the window.

