Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rangers complete Aaron Ramsey coup with deadline-day loan move

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 10.00pm
Wales’ Aaron Ramsey has joined Rangers (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales’ Aaron Ramsey has joined Rangers (Nick Potts/PA)

Aaron Ramsey highlighted the “magnitude” of Rangers after making a deadline-day move to Ibrox.

The former Arsenal midfielder chose Rangers ahead of clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere after it became clear Juventus were willing to allow the 31-year-old to leave on loan.

The Wales international has another year left on his contract in Turin but a title win for Rangers would likely pave the way for direct entry to the Champions League group stages and raise the possibility of a more permanent transfer.

Ramsey told the Rangers website: “I am really pleased to be joining a club like Rangers, where there is so much to look forward to between now and May.

“I had a number of offers on the table but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week.

“I have had some fantastic conversations with the manager and (sporting director) Ross Wilson, and I’m really looking forward to working with both of them and to meeting the supporters.”

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, himself a former Arsenal player, was “absolutely delighted” Rangers pushed through a deal for a player of Ramsey’s “quality, experience and leadership”.

“As soon as it was mooted as a possibility, I was really keen for us to try everything to get the deal done and huge credit must go to Ross and to the board for the work they have put in on this,” he added.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, left, and Ross Wilson
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, left, and Ross Wilson hailed the deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Wilson revealed he had been made aware that a deal was a possibility about a week before the deadline and “worked really hard to secure his signature”.

The sporting director added: “Not only is Aaron a world-class player who will play a key role in our team, his level of ability and professional standards will be an inspiration to our existing players.

“We see Aaron as a leader, a quality player and a wonderful character to bring into our club.

“I’ve admired his career since his emergence at Cardiff and across Arsenal, Juventus and with Wales. We are all looking forward to working with him closely.

“I am thankful to Juventus for their professional approach and discretion. Juventus and Aaron had many significant offers from elsewhere and we are delighted that he has chosen Rangers.

“Any agreement we reach has to be within our normal wage model and Aaron’s desire to play here has enabled us to achieve this with Juventus’s co-operation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]