Stoke sign Josh Maja on loan from Bordeaux

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 10.16pm Updated: January 31 2022, 11.44pm
Josh Maja has signed for Stoke on loan until the end of the season (Adam Davy/PA)
Stoke have announced the loan signing of Josh Maja from French side Bordeaux until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old striker became Michael O’Neill’s fifth signing of the window after scoring 12 times in 52 appearances for Bordeaux, while Liam Moore later joined on loan from Reading, with Tom Ince going the other way.

Maja returns to English football after he spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Fulham.

Stoke boss O’Neill told the club website: “Josh will bring a different dimension to our attacking options.

“I’m really pleased that we’ve held off competition from a number of other clubs to secure him.”

Nottingham Forest announced the signing of forward Sam Surridge from the Potters for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal, as well as bringing Jonathan Panzo to the City Ground from Dijon for an undisclosed fee.

