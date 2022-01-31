Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hull sign Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on loan and make Ryan Longman deal permanent

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 10.46pm Updated: January 31 2022, 11.42pm
Hull boss Shota Arveladze has signed Allahyar Sayyadmanesh from Fenerbahce on loan (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Hull have announced the loan signing of Allahyar Sayyadmanesh from Fenerbahce until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Iran international arrives with a good reputation after he became the country’s youngest-ever goalscorer when he notched in a 5-0 win over Syria.

Speaking to Hull’s website, Sayyadmanesh said: “I am really happy to be here at a great club with amazing fans.

“I will try to give my all and help the team because that is the most important thing. I will fight for the team until the end.”

The Tigers also announced the permanent signing of Ryan Longman from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal after spending the first half of the 2021-22 season on loan at the MKM Stadium.

Hull later signed Marcus Forss on loan from Brentford until the end of the campaign and added midfielder Liam Walsh on loan from Swansea.

