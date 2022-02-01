Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Premier League clubs spend almost £300m in January transfer window

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 1.17am
Luis Diaz, left, and Chris Wood were among the biggest January signings (Laurence Griffiths/Mike Egerton/PA)

A flurry of big-money moves before the transfer deadline took Premier League spending to the second-highest ever for a winter window.

The likes of Luis Diaz, Bruno Guimaraes and Rodrigo Bentancur in the last few days of January left the league’s gross spending at £295million according to estimates from finance company Deloitte.

It is only the fifth time the £200m mark has been breached, with January 2018’s £430m figure out on its own but this season’s figure is in line with the ‘best of the rest’.

The window two years ago accounted for £230m of spending, pipping 2011’s then-record £225m total, while £215m was spent in January 2017.

Dan Jones, head of Deloitte’s sports business group, said: “This transfer window indicates that the financial pressures of Covid on Premier League clubs are easing, with spending firmly back to pre-pandemic levels and remarkably among the highest we’ve ever seen in January.

“The Premier League continues to lead the way globally, retaining its status as the world’s biggest domestic football league in financial terms, once again supported by full stadia and securing strong overseas broadcast deals.

“Other large European leagues are also edging back to higher spending, but it is Premier League clubs that have notched up the largest total spend in this transfer window, spending almost £150m more than Serie A clubs, the closest competitor.”

Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz was the highest-priced signing of the window (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

The initial £37.5m fee Liverpool reportedly paid for Diaz is the highest of the window, narrowly ahead of Guimares’ £35m arrival at Newcastle who also paid £25m for ex-Burnley striker Chris Wood.

Lucas Digne was another player to move for more than £20m, from Everton to Aston Villa, while Bentancur’s £19m move to Tottenham stood out as the highest of deadline day.

