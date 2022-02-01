Football rumours: Man Utd blocked Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard loan moves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Manchester United blocked Watford’s late attempt to sign Dean Henderson on transfer deadline day as they did not have time to find a replacement goalkeeper, the Manchester Evening News reported. The Hornets had looked to bring in the England international on loan but United were reluctant to let him go without bringing in suitable back-up.

West Ham had reportedly enquired about bringing back Jesse Lingard (John Walton/PA)

It was a similar story with Henderson’s team-mate Jesse Lingard, with the MEN saying West Ham had made an enquiry about re-signing the 29-year-old midfielder on deadline day only to be rebuffed by Red Devils, who did not want to strengthen one of their rivals for a top-four finish.

Real Madrid have won the race to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain, according to Bild. The 23-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has reportedly reached an agreement with the Spanish giants and will make the move to the Bernabeu this summer.

Barcelona’s director of football Mateu Alemany held talks with representatives from Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham over a possible move for out-of-favour France winger Ousmane Dembele on deadline day but no deal was forthcoming, Sport reports.

Leicester’s James Justin could be set for a new deal (Tim Goode/PA)

James Justin has held positive talks with Leicester over a new contract, according to the Leicester Mercury. The 23-year-old defender made his return from a lengthy injury spell a few weeks ago, with expectations a new deal will keep him at King Power Stadium beyond 2024.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alexandre Lacazette: L’Equipe says Lyon are gearing up to make a summer move for the Arsenal forward after a January attempt fell through.