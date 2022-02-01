PFA working to give female players parity with men on contract extension options

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Professional Footballers’ Association is seeking to give female players parity with their male counterparts on contract extension options, to avoid them being left “in limbo” when their deals expire.

The union said last week it had agreed policy changes on maternity leave, injury and illness cover and contract termination due to long-term injury after 16 months of negotiation with the Football Association, the governing body of the Women’s Super League (WSL) and Women’s Championship.

It is pushing for these changes to be applied retrospectively to existing contracts, rather than in a “piecemeal” way to new deals. It is understood the FA and the PFA are working to finalise the detail on maternity packages in the standard contracts.

The union said on Tuesday that progress still needs to be made in other areas, such as a club’s option to extend a contract.

“The current notification period in the standard WSL contract could leave some players in limbo when their deal ends,” the PFA’s director of women’s football Marie-Christine Bouchier said.

“Players can find themselves in a situation where their contract has expired, but their club can wait a further week to decide whether they activate the option or release the player.”

In the men’s game clubs must notify players that they intend to exercise the extension option by the third Saturday in May or four days after their last game of the season, with contracts running until June 30.

Bouchier added: “We are confident this will be remedied imminently, but again, it’s just a basic issue of fairness.”

The PFA is also working to establish a Women’s Professional Football Negotiating and Consultative Committee (WPFNCC), equivalent to the men’s PFNCC which contains members from the PFA, FA, Premier League and English Football League.

The PFA, and its chief executive Maheta Molango, is working to establish a new committee to support the protection of female players (Khalid Bari Photography/PA)

Such a committee would help, the PFA says, with finding a solution for funding female player pension contributions, and ensure any changes to conditions cannot be made without PFA agreement.

In the men’s game, the existence of the PFNCC helped protect players over issues such as salary caps and squad size limits.

The PFA would also like players in the Women’s Championship to be eligible for union membership in the future, although it says there are a number of complexities that need to be addressed.

Its chief executive Maheta Molango said: “Collectively, we want to reach a position of professionalisation in the Women’s Championship, create a collaborative and innovative WPFNCC to drive progression in all areas of the women’s game, and achieve absolute parity in working conditions and protections between male and female players in English football.”