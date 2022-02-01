Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Yorkshire announces partnership with second overseas club

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 11.50am
Yorkshire have announced a partnership with a South African team (Danny Lawson/PA)
Yorkshire have announced a partnership with a South African team (Danny Lawson/PA)

Yorkshire is partnering with a South African club to help it find talent from diverse communities.

The county’s partnership with Momentum Multiply Titans adds to an existing tie-up with Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan, and comes at a time when Yorkshire, and the sport in England more widely, are looking at ways to improve representation of culturally diverse communities in the elite game.

The partnership will enable the clubs to offer scholarships for boys and girls to train overseas.

Yorkshire chair Lord Patel said: “We are incredibly excited to extend our pioneering partnership with the Lahore Qalandars and team up with the Momentum Multiply Titans.

“The Momentum Multiply Titans and Lahore Qalandars are leaders in ensuring that cricket is accessible for everyone and both already have phenomenal outreach initiatives in their respective countries.

“We are keen to learn from them how best to develop aspiring talent across Yorkshire and beyond by developing an open and supportive pathway system. This is also an amazing chance for professional players to develop their games in different and challenging conditions.

“By forging global partnerships, Yorkshire County Cricket Club will be able to create more opportunities for young cricketers, as a part of our ongoing commitment to bring down the barriers that have previously disengaged so many from the game of cricket.”

Yorkshire are in the process of overhauling their governance and culture following the heavy criticism the club received over its handling of allegations of racism by former player Azeem Rafiq.

Lord Patel said last week he would be presenting to the ECB on February 1 regarding the progress made at Yorkshire since his appointment
Lord Patel said last week he would be presenting to the ECB on February 1 regarding the progress made at Yorkshire since his appointment (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lord Patel told MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee last week that county representatives were making a presentation to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday on the progress made at Yorkshire since his appointment last November.

County members are due to vote on governance changes at an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday evening.

ECB deputy chair Martin Darlow said that following the EGM his organisation’s board would look at whether or not to restore Yorkshire’s right to host lucrative international matches at Headingley, which were stripped from them over the handling of the Rafiq case.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier