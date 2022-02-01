Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huddersfield could call on Carel Eiting and Jamal Blackman when they face Derby

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 12.01pm Updated: February 1 2022, 2.47pm
Carel Eiting has returned to Huddersfield on a deal running to the end of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Carel Eiting has returned to Huddersfield on a deal running to the end of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Huddersfield have brought in a trio of transfer deadline day signings ahead of Wednesday’s Championship home clash with Derby.

Midfielder Carel Eiting, who had a loan spell with the Terriers last term, has returned on a contract running to the end of the season after leaving Genk.

The Yorkshire outfit also signed Jamal Blackman on a similar deal following his departure from Los Angeles FC, while fellow goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic headed to Hartlepool on loan.

There was also the loan capture of Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin, who has been recovering from injury. Levi Colwill, another player in Carlos Corberan’s squad on loan from Chelsea, is currently on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Derby’s Kamil Jozwiak and Krystian Bielik are doubts for the game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Forward Jozwiak had to come off in the first half of the 2-2 draw with Birmingham after sustaining an ankle injury.

That contest also saw Bielik, scorer of a late equaliser, injure a shoulder.

Luke Plange, who scored Derby’s other goal in that clash, made a deadline day move to Crystal Palace but has been loaned back, while Ravel Morrison remains on international duty with Jamaica.

