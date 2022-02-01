Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
January spending proof Premier League finances back to normal, says expert

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 2.20pm Updated: February 1 2022, 2.38pm
Chris Wood, left, and Kieran Trippier were part of a Newcastle spending spree (Mike Egerton/Owen Humphreys/PA)
Chris Wood, left, and Kieran Trippier were part of a Newcastle spending spree (Mike Egerton/Owen Humphreys/PA)

A bumper January transfer window is a clear sign that the Premier League is back to normality, according to a leading sport finance expert.

Newcastle led the way by spending £85million on the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier as the league’s gross spending reached £295million, the second-highest January figure on record, according to estimates from Deloitte.

It is just the fifth time the £200m mark has been breached and ranks behind only January 2018’s £430m figure.

Premier League gross spend by season - winter transfer window
Premier League clubs spent more in January than in any year other than 2018 (PA graphic)

Dan Jones, head of Deloitte’s sports business group, told the PA news agency: “I think what we are seeing is the return of Premier League finances to pre-pandemic normality.

“We have seen record revenues this season and I think the spending reflects that – the second-biggest January window and the third-highest spending across a full season.

“I think the Premier League will keep going from strength to strength. The UK television deals were effectively rolled on on the same terms and the noises we’re hearing about the international deals are very positive, which hasn’t been the case for all leagues.”

The initial £37.5m fee Liverpool reportedly paid for Porto winger Luis Diaz is the highest of the window, narrowly ahead of Guimaraes’ £35m arrival at Newcastle.

Premier League gross transfer spend by season
Total Premier League spending this season is the third-highest on record (PA graphic)

The Magpies’ spending power under their new Saudi-backed ownership was one of the major talking points going into January and new manager Eddie Howe has plenty of additional resources at his disposal, even if some of the higher-profile rumours failed to materialise.

Trippier’s fellow defenders Matt Targett and Dan Burn also moved to Tyneside, helping the teams in the relegation battle produce a truly remarkable statistic.

Jones added: “Half of the spending was by the bottom five clubs – and between them, those five clubs (Everton, Norwich, Newcastle, Watford and Burnley) spent more than any other European league.

“Serie A was the closest (behind the Premier League, spending a combined £145m or 175m euros), but just those five clubs spent more.

“With Newcastle, most people expected them to be the biggest spenders and they were, but it’s a proportionate approach. They’ve brought reinforcements across four or five different positions for £85m, rather than a couple of big stars.”

Donny van de Beek, Frank Lampard and Dele Alli, l-r
Frank Lampard, centre, marked his Everton arrival with the signings of Donny Van de Beek, left, and Dele Alli (Martin Rickett/Andy Rain/Nick Potts/PA)

Burnley’s purchase of Holland striker Wout Weghorst for a reported reported £12m to replace Wood was another factor in that relegation-zone rush, although Everton’s purchase of Dele Alli, along with a loan for Donny van de Beek, was notable for pushing the fee into the future.

Full-back Lucas Digne was another Premier League player to move for more than £20m, from the Toffees to Aston Villa, while midfielder Bentancur’s £19m move from Juventus to Tottenham stood out as the highest of deadline day.

