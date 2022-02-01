Former Derby striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram joins St Johnstone for rest of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have continued their signing spree into February by adding former Derby striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram to their squad.

The 23-year-old was a free agent after being released by the Rams last summer.

The former West Ham youth player and England under-age international was a prolific scorer for Derby’s under-23 side and made eight substitute appearances for the senior team before featuring just once in a loan spell with Stevenage early last year.

Hector-Ingram, who has joined for the rest of the campaign, said on Saints’ website: “I am buzzing about this move. It is a great opportunity for me and I thank everyone at St Johnstone for showing faith in me.

“I’ve already had a couple of training sessions with the lads. I’ve been really impressed with the standard of my new team-mates and with the level of coaching from the gaffer and his staff.

“I am well aware there is a big challenge ahead and I am ready to face that challenge head on.”

The forward is the ninth new arrival this year at McDiarmid Park while Saints also extended Cammy MacPherson’s stay and recalled loan players including Callum Hendry, Max Kucheriavyi and Charlie Gilmour.