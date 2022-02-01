Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Derby striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram joins St Johnstone for rest of season

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 3.05pm
Jahmal Hector-Ingram has signed for St Johnstone (Mike Egerton/PA)
St Johnstone have continued their signing spree into February by adding former Derby striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram to their squad.

The 23-year-old was a free agent after being released by the Rams last summer.

The former West Ham youth player and England under-age international was a prolific scorer for Derby’s under-23 side and made eight substitute appearances for the senior team before featuring just once in a loan spell with Stevenage early last year.

Hector-Ingram, who has joined for the rest of the campaign, said on Saints’ website: “I am buzzing about this move. It is a great opportunity for me and I thank everyone at St Johnstone for showing faith in me.

“I’ve already had a couple of training sessions with the lads. I’ve been really impressed with the standard of my new team-mates and with the level of coaching from the gaffer and his staff.

“I am well aware there is a big challenge ahead and I am ready to face that challenge head on.”

The forward is the ninth new arrival this year at McDiarmid Park while Saints also extended Cammy MacPherson’s stay and recalled loan players including Callum Hendry, Max Kucheriavyi and Charlie Gilmour.

