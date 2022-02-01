Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland back-rower Caelan Doris in ‘better place’ after concussion troubles

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 4.52pm
Ireland’s Caelan Doris is eager to make up for lost time (Niall Carson/PA)
Ireland star Caelan Doris feels in a “way better place” than last year when concussion symptoms caused him to sit out the entire 2021 Guinness Six Nations.

The Leinster back-rower has undergone specialist cognitive testing after suffering problems with his concentration, speech and short-term memory.

Having made his club comeback in mid-April, he returned to Ireland duty last summer before being named his country’s player of the autumn, which included a man-of-the-match display in the gripping win over New Zealand.

Caelan Doris scored his first international try in the November win over New Zealand
Doris – who is almost certain to start Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Wales – is eager to make up for lost time as he continues to manage the issue.

“I’m in a way better place than this time last year, much more comfortable with it all,” he said.

“I’ve had a pretty clean season so far this year and hopefully it will continue, touch wood.

“The testing definitely helps with that, gives me peace of mind. It’s still sometimes there but it’s much less than it was last year.

“From having missed the Six Nations last year, I’m pretty excited to hopefully be a part of it this year and get stuck in this weekend.

“I’m loving playing at the minute, both at Leinster and in here: two top-class environments, great coaches and players, and it’s really enjoyable.”

Doris’ Test career began in concerning fashion when he sustained a concussion just four minutes into his debut – the 2020 Six Nations opener against Scotland.

He was tipped to shine in last year’s championship before standing down due to suffering further symptoms in an Ireland training match against Ulster.

Caelan Doris' Ireland debut in 2020 lasted a matter of minutes
Following a welcome return to the international set-up for wins over Japan and the United States last July, the 23-year-old underlined his growing importance to head coach Andy Farrell with a trio of standout performances in November.

Reigning Six Nations champions Wales travel to Dublin with a string of injury issues and Doris is optimistic of helping his country extend their eight-match winning run.

“We’re happy with how November went and with how we’re evolving,” he said.

“So far this week has been very much on ourselves, on getting our own stuff in order obviously having been back with our clubs for the last couple of months.

“All being on the same page for the last few days has been important, so we’re confident, we’ve trained well the last few days, but of course we can’t let any complacency slip in and we know that Wales are a very good team.

“They had a pretty successful November as well and have been dangerous over the last few years.

“It’s incredibly competitive – (the) Six Nations always is – but you can say arguably this year even more so.

“We know that there is still a lot more in us. Looking back at some of the games, we played well, but there are so many opportunities to get better and so many areas for growth.”

