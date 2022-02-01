Acun Ilicali aims to make Hull ‘strongest family club’ and targets play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Hull owner Acun Ilicali revealed he has a long-term ambition to make his new side “the strongest family club in England” and targeted the play-offs.

The Turkish businessman completed his takeover of the Tigers last month ending the Allam family’s 11-year reign as owners.

Hull are currently 19th in the Championship table and Ilicali told the club’s YouTube channel he believes they can reach the play-offs this season.

He said: “I’m saying I had a dream – my dream came true. Now I have a dream to make the strongest family club in England.

“I always look to the positive sides in life and maybe this is the reason of my success. Whenever something happens that is bad, I always think that something good is coming.

“At the moment if you ask me what I’m thinking of, I’m still thinking of play-offs.

“I’m counting every point, I’m calculating other teams’ games and trying to find the percentage of us to go to play-offs.

“It’ll be understood in three or four weeks. If three or four weeks goes to the positive side, I think we will have a chance to go to the play-offs, why not? First you have to dream.

Ilicali was also full of praise for former Hull manager Grant McCann, whom he believes instilled spirit into the team.

“Of course our previous coach, I really think very positively about him,” Ilicali said.

“I could see his character when he was in the field, so McCann I think will never be forgotten and he gave the spirit to the players.

“I really appreciate him and have respect for him so this spirit with the talent makes you go to higher levels.

“I think that this team has very, very strong players and with the correct additions, we’re going to get success.”

Ilicali was unveiled before kick-off at the club’s Championship fixture against Blackburn and admitted the atmosphere around that unveiling has motivated him more.

He said: “It was just like a dream because it happened in three or four minutes that I just came near the pitch then when I walked and heard the sounds of people, big sounds, which of course I was expecting, then it happens and it makes you feel so good.

“The energy, the vibe of the stadium made me motivated more and more for the success and full of desire.”