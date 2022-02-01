Shea Gordon snatches point for Queen of the South at Raith By Press Association February 1 2022, 9.48pm Queen of the South drew at Raith (Ian Rutherford/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Shea Gordon scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for bottom side Queen of the South as they drew 3-3 with promotion-chasing Raith in the Scottish Championship. Raith took the lead nine minutes in through Dario Zanatta from close range before Aidan Connolly doubled the lead just four minutes later, finding the top corner. Ben Liddle was able to pull back a goal for Queen of the South from inside the area in the 17th minute. The visitors drew level three minutes after half-time through Alex Cooper who slotted the ball into the bottom corner. Raith were awarded a penalty just a minute later but Josh Rae saved Reghan Tumilty’s spot-kick. Matej Poplatnik restored Rovers lead in the 83rd minute but Gordon struck two minutes later to share the spoils. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Raith Rovers 3-3 Queen of the South: David Goodwillie debut put on ice as under-fire Fifers blow lead twice Livingston 1-2 St Johnstone: Last-gasp Ali Crawford strike lifts Saints off bottom of Premiership after victory in Livingston 3 Raith Rovers talking points: The Late, Late Show on repeat for Fifers Dunfermline boost survival bid with win at Queen of the South