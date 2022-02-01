Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ben Whiteman misses penalty as Preston draw with Millwall

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 9.50pm
Ben Whiteman missed a penalty for Preston (Adam Davy/PA)
Ben Whiteman missed a penalty for Preston (Adam Davy/PA)

Ben Whiteman missed a second-half penalty as Preston were forced to settle for a point in an otherwise tame goalless draw at Millwall.

Neither of these mid-table Championship sides were able to offer excitement in a bitterly disappointing contest played in front of the Lions’ lowest home league crowd of the season of just 10,183.

Midfielder Whiteman missed the golden chance when his 65th-minute spot-kick hit the post.

Millwall gave Oliver Burke only a second start for the club while they announced another loan signing from Sheffield United in Luke Freeman just before kick-off, although he did not feature.

It took 19 minutes for either side to have a shot and even then Mason Bennett’s 25-yard free-kick went straight against the wall.

Millwall did go close with Maikel Kieftenbeld’s well-struck volley 10 minutes later deflecting wide.

Bennett was next to threaten as his effort from just outside the area was well held by Daniel Iversen.

Preston’s biggest threat came from the in-form Emil Riis who had netted four times in his last four games.

The Danish forward forced Bartosz Bialkowski into a stop with a well-struck 20-yard effort.

Ryan Lowe’s side ended the first half the stronger of the two sides although finishing continued to disappoint with Ryan Ledson slicing wide from distance.

After the disappointing first 45 minutes, Millwall started the second half brightly and only a poor touch by Benik Afobe allowed Iversen to gather as he burst through.

The lively Kieftenbeld was the next to create a chance for himself with his shot from distance just going wide, while Bennett then saw another long-ranger fail to trouble Iversen.

Millwall sent on Jed Wallace for his first appearance in seven weeks after a quad injury.

But just moments afterwards Shaun Hutchinson tangled with Andrew Hughes in the area with a penalty awarded.

Whiteman’s spot-kick came back off the post although Bialkowski had dived the right way anyway.

Millwall could not build on that moment though, although Wallace did give glimpses of what he may offer for the rest of the season in a lively first appearance of the year.

Preston in the end defended well with Sepp Van Den Berg and Liam Lindsay producing strong displays.

However home substitute Tyler Burey did his best to change the story with a curler from 25 yards that just went wide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier