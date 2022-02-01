Matthew Dennis hits double as Southend beat Barnet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matthew Dennis’ double saw Southend move up to 13th in the Vanarama National League after a 2-1 win over Barnet.

Dennis scored twice in the first-half to make it back-to-back wins for the Shrimpers while Barnet suffered their third consecutive loss.

Bees skipper Jamie Turley was absent from the side for reportedly taking a stand against a member of Barnet’s staff, who allegedly made a racist comment during Saturday’s game against Stockport.

Dennis made an instant impact for Southend in the fourth minute after scoring from a rebounded shot.

He then doubled the lead in the 27th minute after Aston Oxborough saved Tom Clifford’s initial shot, and was able to tap in the rebound.

Barnet pulled a goal back in the 36th minute through Adam Marriott, who hit home a low shot, but the Bees were unable to end their losing run.