Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Harrogate deny Mansfield ninth straight league victory

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 10.06pm
Nigel Clough’s side saw their winning run come to an end (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Nigel Clough’s side saw their winning run come to an end (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Mansfield’s club-record run of eight consecutive league wins came to an end following a 0-0 draw at Harrogate.

It was perhaps inevitable that the sixth-placed Stags would drop their first points since November 23 against Simon Weaver’s men, who have developed a reputation as the visitors’ bogey team having won all four previous meetings between the two clubs.

Both sides struggled to adapt to the strong wind during a scrappy first half.

Mansfield’s best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes saw George Maris volley over following Elliott Hewitt’s right-wing centre.

At the other end, meanwhile, veteran centre-back Rory McArdle cleared the away crossbar with a hooked six-yard effort.

After the break, on-loan teenage Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh – son of former Republic of Ireland international Graham – wasted an excellent chance to open the scoring for the hosts when he shot straight at Stags goalkeeper Nathan Bishop after being sent clear on goal by Jack Diamond.

At the other end, Leon Legge made a heroic goal-line block to keep out Jordan Bowery’s close-range effort, but Luke Armstrong almost snatched victory at the death for the Sulphurites when he hit the crossbar following up a saved Jack Muldoon strike.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]