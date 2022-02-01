Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Gladwin’s last-gasp strike snatches Swindon a point

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 10.06pm
Ben Gladwin earned Swindon a point (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ben Gladwin’s stoppage-time strike snatched Swindon a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Crawley.

Jack Powell’s 41st-minute penalty had looked set to secure Crawley victory before Gladwin’s last-gasp intervention.

Gladwin stung the palms of Crawley’s Glenn Morris in the opening minute, meeting Harry McKirdy’s cross with a powerful connection but directing his effort straight at the keeper.

Crawley’s Jack Payne chipped wide from a well-worked free-kick in the 27th minute before Tom Nicholls’ close-range strike moments later tested Jojo Wollacott’s reactions.

Powell gave the visitors the lead from the spot just before half-time after referee Carl Brook deemed Jordan Lyden to have fouled James Tilley at a corner.

Louie Barry made his debut off the bench for the second half as the hosts went in search of an equaliser, but Crawley limited Swindon’s chances by breaking up play with a series of fouls.

Gladwin ensured Swindon avoided defeat when a shot from the edge of the box worked its way through a crowded penalty area and into the bottom corner in the second minute of time added on.

Swindon midfielder Louis Reed was shown a red card after the full-time whistle for dissent.

