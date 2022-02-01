Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wigan held by fellow promotion-chasers Oxford

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 10.12pm
Callum Lang (right) equalised for the high-flying Latics (Martin Rickett/PA)
Callum Lang (right) equalised for the high-flying Latics (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wigan lost ground on leaders Rotherham in the fight for League One promotion after they drew 1-1 with Oxford at the DW Stadium.

Oxford hit the front through Matty Taylor but the Latics levelled things up after Callum Lang scored on his return as both sides had to settle for a point apiece.

The visitors opened the scoring in superb fashion after 23 minutes when Mark Sykes’ dazzling run preceded a neat one-two with Cameron Brannagan before the ball was squared across for Taylor who finished emphatically.

Wigan were on level terms in the 36th minute when Lang controlled a long ball from Max Power before rolling home.

The Latics almost took the lead on the stroke of half-time when James McClean picked out Jack Whatmough with a free-kick but the defender saw his effort nick off the post.

The hosts thought they had the winner deep in the second half when Josh Magennis turned the ball home but the offside flag cut celebrations short as the U’s held on to make it three unbeaten.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier