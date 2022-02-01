Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Byers and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing fire Sheffield Wednesday to victory

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 10.13pm
George Byers struck for the Owls (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Second-half goals from George Byers and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing gave Sheffield Wednesday a 2-0 win at home to struggling Morecambe.

The Owls, without manager Darren Moore due to a positive Covid-19 test, moved four points off the League One play-off spots.

Wednesday were the first to threaten when Josh Windass found himself in space on the right-hand side of the area and saw his shot beaten away by goalkeeper Trevor Carson at his near post.

Mendez-Laing then fired over from the edge of the area after combining with Florian Kamberi.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson was forced to make a change in goal midway through the half when Kyle Letheren replaced the injured Carson.

As the hosts continued to apply pressure, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru had a shot deflected wide and only a brave block from Ryan Cooney thwarted Mendez-Laing.

Byers struck in the 55th minute, receiving the ball from Barry Bannan before finding the net with a 25-yard effort.

Sam Hutchinson came to Wednesday’s rescue late on, heading off the line after Jonathan Obika’s effort cannoned off Cole Stockton and then clearing Obika’s follow-up.

Mendez-Laing added a second goal in stoppage time with a deflected shot.

