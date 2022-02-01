Adi Yussuf’s equaliser rescues a point for Yeovil against 10-man Weymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adi Yussuf’s equaliser rescued a point for Yeovil as they drew 1-1 with Weymouth.

Sean Shields opened the scoring early in the game for the Terras and Yussuf levelled in the second half before Weymouth were reduced to 10 men near the end of the game.

Weymouth scored just four minutes into the game when Josh McQuoid found an unmarked Shields at the back post and he tapped the ball home.

Yeovil had a good chance to equalise after Sonny Blu Lo-Everton took a shot from the edge of the box but it went out for a corner.

The Glovers levelled the score in the 52nd minute when Yussuf’s shot took a deflection off Tyler Cordner and found the net.

Omar Mussa was dismissed for Weymouth in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card.