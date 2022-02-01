Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Adi Yussuf’s equaliser rescues a point for Yeovil against 10-man Weymouth

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 10.13pm
Yeovil drew with Weymouth (PA)
Yeovil drew with Weymouth (PA)

Adi Yussuf’s equaliser rescued a point for Yeovil as they drew 1-1 with Weymouth.

Sean Shields opened the scoring early in the game for the Terras and Yussuf levelled in the second half before Weymouth were reduced to 10 men near the end of the game.

Weymouth scored just four minutes into the game when Josh McQuoid found an unmarked Shields at the back post and he tapped the ball home.

Yeovil had a good chance to equalise after Sonny Blu Lo-Everton took a shot from the edge of the box but it went out for a corner.

The Glovers levelled the score in the 52nd minute when Yussuf’s shot took a deflection off Tyler Cordner and found the net.

Omar Mussa was dismissed for Weymouth in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier