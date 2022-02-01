Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kieron Morris effort enough as Tranmere edge victory over Stevenage

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 10.14pm
Kieron Morris (right) scored for Tranmere (Simon Marper/PA)
Kieron Morris (right) scored for Tranmere (Simon Marper/PA)

Second-placed Tranmere bounced back from Saturday’s home mauling by League Two leaders Forest Green with a hard-earned 1-0 win against Stevenage.

Kieron Morris’ second-half strike handed Rovers a ninth win in 11 league games, but the result saw Stevenage lose for the first time in six games.

Stevenage goalkeeper Christy Pym made two brilliant saves early on, from Lee O’Connor’s point-blank header and then Paul Glatzel’s glancing effort.

The visitors replied with Jake Taylor seeing a low angled strike superbly kept out by Pym’s opposite number Ross Doohan.

Tranmere remained on top though and Glatzel saw a shot deflected narrowly off target.

Morris also threatened when his crisp drive was expertly saved by Pym.

Stevenage skipper Jake Reeves was thwarted by Doohan’s point-blank stop just before the break.

Rovers struck soon after the restart when Morris fired home from 20 yards following Kane Hemmings’ tidy lay-off.

The visitors missed a chance to level when Taylor dragged a 72nd-minute shot wide.

Substitute Charlie Carter also forced Doohan into another alert stop, while Hemmings headed against the post late on for Rovers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier