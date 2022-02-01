Barrow back to winning ways against Northampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrow ended their three-game losing run by upsetting promotion-chasing Northampton with a 1-0 victory at Sixfields.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway was the match-winner as he headed home early in the second half to earn the lowly visitors three well-deserved points at the expense of the out-of-sorts Cobblers.

Barrow dominated the opening exchanges and created half chances for Remeao Hutton and Luke James but neither hit the target.

Despite improving as the first half wore on, Northampton struggled to muster any meaningful opportunities and visiting goalkeeper Paul Farman was only called into action to make simple saves from Mitch Pinnock and Sam Hoskins.

Barrow hit the front six minutes into the second half when John Rooney and Anthony Driscoll-Glennon linked up on the left and the latter’s cross was deep to the back post where Amadi-Holloway headed in.

Northampton failed to produce a response and succumbed to their first defeat in four.