Brian Graham on target as Partick return to winning ways with victory over Ayr By Press Association February 1 2022, 10.34pm Brian Graham scored the winner for Partick Thistle (Ken Macpherson/PA)

Brian Graham scored the only goal as Partick Thistle returned to winning ways by beating Ayr 1-0 in the cinch Championship. Ross Docherty had a good chance to put Thistle in front after finding some space but his shot was saved by Aidan McAdams. Sam Ashford also had an opportunity for the visitors with a low shot towards the bottom corner, but Jamie Sneddon was able to make the save. Graham scored in the 51st minute after getting a chance inside the box and slotting the ball into the bottom corner. The win sees Partick fifth in the table with Ayr eighth.