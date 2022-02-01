Callum Davidson hopes St Johnstone’s victory over Livingston is turning point

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopes his side’s dramatic 2-1 victory at Livingston is a turning point in their season after Saints climbed off the cinch Premiership basement.

Ali Crawford’s goal in the 90th minute handed the visitors their first win in 13 games, and propelled St Johnstone above Dundee on goal difference.

The away team took the lead through Callum Hendry in the 11th minute but were pegged back by Bruce Anderson’s 34th-minute strike.

Livingston looked lively after the break but Crawford struck a crucial goal with just 20 seconds left of normal time.

Davidson said: “I’m not sure where my heart was when we scored at the death.

“It was a really tough game against a good team and I’m delighted.

“I’m just thankful we got the goal to get the three points which were much needed.

“Not only for where we are in the league but for confidence, momentum and belief.

“I don’t look at the table. I just want to go and win games.

“These can be moments that turn a season, without a doubt.

“It is nice to go home and actually speak to my wife rather than grump in front of the television.”

Davidson acknowledged the fans’ backing at the Tony Macaroni Arena after a tough period for the club, which included a Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Kelty Hearts.

He added: “The fans are fantastic, they were even good in the Kelty game and I thought they were fantastic tonight, they really helped the players.

“We heard them all through the game and a big thanks to them.

“Without them we might not have got the three points. As long we put the effort in they’ll appreciate it.”

Lions boss Davie Martindale was left to lament his team’s defending as the home side lost for the first time in 2022.

He said: “It was poor, poor defending at both goals and I can’t remember our keeper having a save to make.

“I felt for large spells we controlled the game but credit to St Johnstone for the way they defended their box.

“They will go away from here happy as they have been on a difficult run. We are disappointed as we have been on a decent run.

“We see this as a missed opportunity and it’s no disrespect to St Johnstone but when you play the team at the bottom of the league you want to take something but I’m not sure we did enough.”