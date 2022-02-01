Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Lowe confident Ben Whiteman will score next penalty after miss at Millwall

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 10.42pm
Ryan Lowe’s side drew at Millwall (Adam Davy/PA)
Ryan Lowe’s side drew at Millwall (Adam Davy/PA)

Preston boss Ryan Lowe gave his backing to Ben Whiteman after the midfielder missed a penalty in their 0-0 draw at Millwall.

Standing in for regular penalty-taker Daniel Johnson, who is away on international duty with Jamaica, Whiteman hit the post in the second half.

It was the best chance in a game of few opportunities but Lowe hailed a performance that only lacked a cutting edge up front.

“We were outstanding, it was nearly the perfect away performance. There was only one team who might win it and that was us,” he said.

“We’re disappointed not to be going home with three points. Ben will score more penalties than he will miss but we were dead worthy of the penalty. I’ll never expect Ben to miss a penalty.

“It’s a good point, not many teams will come here and get anything. Millwall were fantastic against West Brom and we know what they are about.

“Any point on the road is good. It is now one loss in eight or nine games and we want to be taking points.

“It was a game of few chances. I’m pleased with the lads. I’ll accept lack of quality in the final third but there will never be a lack of effort.

“We would have been gutted if we had lost this. We maybe did not have a clinical edge but we felt quite comfortable. It’s a point we will take.”

It took 19 minutes until either side had a shot and even then Mason Bennett’s 25-yard free-kick for Millwall went straight against the wall – summing up their night.

Only five Championship teams have scored fewer goals than the Lions this season and manager Gary Rowett admitted it is a concern.

He’s hoping new signing Luke Freeman, on loan from Sheffield United, will make a difference.

“A lack of goals is a concern, it does not take a genius to work that out. But good players cost a lot of money,” he said.

“But we had quality players on the pitch and something that we have to do better. That defines where you end up in the table.

“Hopefully Luke [Freeman] can be a big influence. It’s been a tough window. We’ve tried to change our approach and sometimes it is very difficult to get those players in.

“Luke is a proven Championship player with a lack of game time. We hoped Jed [Wallace] would give us that extra spark but he’s been out for seven weeks.

“We need that attacking quality third in the final third to win games. I think we will get better and have a squad with a bit more depth.

“Tonight lacked a lot of quality. When you put so much effort into the West Brom game sometimes games like this feel a bit flat.”

