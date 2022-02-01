Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robbie Stockdale pleased with Rochdale’s battling point at Colchester

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 10.46pm
Robbie Stockdale was satisfied with a point (Mike Egerton/PA)
Robbie Stockdale was pleased to see his Rochdale side battle back for a point in a 1-1 draw at Colchester.

Conor Grant struck a 76th-minute equaliser for Dale, scoring with a close-range shot after Corey O’Keeffe had done well to pick him out in the area.

It cancelled out Alan Judge’s spectacular 53rd-minute strike, which saw the midfielder collect Myles Kenlock’s pass and unleash a shot that flew in from nearly 30 yards.

Dale boss Stockdale said: “Credit to the boys – that’s three unbeaten. I think in all three games we should have got more points and I’m putting it on all of us to find a solution.

“The game lacked quality and the right decision-making.

“I felt in three-quarters of the pitch in the first half we were good but I didn’t enjoy us at all in the final third.

“Any moment where we could build a bit of momentum, it fizzled out.

“We wanted to be exciting but we weren’t and it took us to go 1-0 down to get that into our game.

“After we went 1-0 down, I thought for 10 minutes we had a mental wobble.

“We looked a bit shot of confidence then but after that I was pleased and we got control of the game again.

“We changed formation a bit and we were probably the team that was going to win it.”

Rochdale goalkeeper Joel Coleman had denied both John Akinde and Freddie Sears in the first half.

But Dale forward Alex Newby forced Colchester’s debutant keeper Sam Hornby into a smart save early in the second half.

After Judge gave Colchester the lead, Owura Edwards and Emyr Huws both squandered good chances for the hosts before Grant secured Dale a point.

Colchester’s interim boss Wayne Brown said: “We do need to take our chances but it was important we didn’t lose the game.

“If we can’t win games of football, then we don’t lose them.

“I felt that after a really tough first half – and give them credit, they did well at what they did – we held on at times and we weathered a bit of a storm.

“We didn’t really affect the game in possession as much as I would have liked, but give the lads credit because they came out in the second half a little bit of a different team.

“We tweaked the formation a little bit and we got a lot of joy and had a number of good chances.

“Emyr (Huws) has had one from seven or eight yards, Searsy has had a one-on-one which got caught under his feet and also had another one 16 yards out.

“We could have been two or three up.”

