Stephen Glass confident Vicente Besuijen can be threat for Aberdeen

Stephen Glass feels new signing Vicente Besuijen showed that he can be a threat for Aberdeen after making his debut in a cinch Premiership draw at Ross County.

The game ended 1–1 after Jonny Hayes’ opener was cancelled out by Ross Callachan, but Dons fans would have been keeping a keen eye on what kind of first impression Besuijen made in Dingwall.

There has been plenty of frustration from Aberdeen’s supporters at a perceived lack of progress made in the January transfer window, but Glass was happy with Besuijen’s impact – and feels his squad is generally stronger than it was at the start of last month.

“I thought he showed what he’s going to bring to us,” Glass said.

“He hasn’t even had the chance to do a practice match, but I think he showed that he’s going to be dangerous.

“We would have liked to get another centre forward in and we were working quite late to get that done.

“It’s important when you’re doing that that you get the right people, because it’s very easy to make a mistake and handicap yourself. It’s important to add quality, and if it’s not there, we don’t do it.

“We’re pleased with what we did, and we’re pleased we managed to keep a hold of what we’ve got as well – the only one we lost who was starting games was Ryan (Hedges), an unhappy player whose agent had an agenda to get him out of the club, so we had to let him go.

“We’ve not suffered too badly in the window.”

Staggies boss Malky Mackay, meanwhile, was left to reflect on a second draw in-a-row on home turf.

“It was a war of attrition tonight,” he said.

“Both teams went at it. There were a lot of cards and I thought it was a game where the two teams competed really well.

“I don’t think there was a bad tackle in the game.

“I’m also really delighted that it’s one defeat in seven at Victoria Park, that’s great credit to where this group have got to that we go a goal down, stay calm and know that we can score to end up with a draw.”