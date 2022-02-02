Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Raducanu shortlisted for Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 10.55am Updated: February 2 2022, 11.44am
Emma Raducanu, pictured, is among the British nominees for the Laureus World Sports Awards (ZUMA)
Emma Raducanu tops the list of decorated British talent in the running for honours at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The 19-year-old US Open champion has been nominated for the Breakthrough of the Year award, with Russian men’s tennis star Daniil Medvedev also on that shortlist.

Tom Daley is on the shortlist for the World Comeback of the Year award, having claimed Olympic gold in the men’s synchronised 10m platform diving event at the Tokyo Games.

Just eight weeks after knee surgery, Daley linked up with Matty Lee to grab glory in Japan.

Skateboarder Sky Brown suffered multiple skull fractures in a training fall in May 2020, but recovered to become Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist, aged just 13.

Mark Cavendish hit back from depression to equal Eddy Merckx’s Tour de France stage victories of 34, and the 36-year-old completes the British interest in Laureus’ comeback gong.

Dame Sarah Storey became Britain’s most successful Paralympic athlete by winning all three of her events in Tokyo to take her tally to 17 gold medals.

The 44-year-old intends to push on to Paris 2024, but in the meantime has been nominated for Laureus’ Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award.

Bethany Shriever is among the nominees for the World Action Sports Award, after becoming the first woman to win gold at both the BMX World Championships and the Olympics.

The winners will be announced in April.

