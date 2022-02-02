Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England Nations League clash with Germany to be played at Allianz Arena

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 11.01am
England's Nations League away fixture against Germany will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich (Owen Humphreys/PA Images).
England’s Nations League away fixture against Germany will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich (Owen Humphreys/PA Images).

England’s Nations League fixture away to Germany will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The German FA confirmed on Wednesday the venues for their home matches for the remainder of 2022, with the England game on June 7 a stand-out fixture on the calendar.

England were victorious the last time the two countries met, winning their Euro 2020 round of 16 match 2-0 courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring the last time England faced Germany. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Raheem Sterling opened the scoring the last time England faced Germany. (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Three Lions start their Nations League campaign away to Hungary three days earlier, before hosting home games against both Italy and Hungary.

The meeting with Italy, a repeat of the Euro 2020 final which saw the Azzurri win on a penalty shoot-out, will be played behind closed doors following sanctions for the behaviour of England supporters at Wembley before and during the game.

Gareth Southgate’s side will round off their Group A3 fixtures away to Italy and at home to Germany in September ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, which begins less than two months later.

England are next in action in March, hosting two Wembley friendlies against Switzerland (March 26) and Ivory Coast (March 29).

