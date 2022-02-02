Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Declan Glass sees window of opportunity at Kilmarnock

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 2.30pm
Dundee United’s Declan Glass has joined Kilmarnock on loan (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee United’s Declan Glass has joined Kilmarnock on loan (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Declan Glass is looking forward to the challenge of helping Kilmarnock reach the cinch Premiership after joining the club on loan from Dundee United until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old United academy graduate recently recovered from a long-term knee injury and made his return to first-team action in the 3-0 win over Hibernian at Easter Road in October.

Killie are one point behind shock Championship leaders Arbroath and Glass, an attacking midfielder who has had previous loan spells at Airdrie, Cove Rangers and Partick Thistle, told Kilmarnock’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted. It happened very quickly over the last couple of days and I’m thrilled to be here.

“I got a phone call on Sunday night and I didn’t hesitate about coming here, I was keen to go and everything got sorted.

“Kilmarnock is a big club and I know there will be pressure to try and win the league and get back to the Scottish Premiership and I’m looking forward to working in that environment and with that level of pressure.

“Hopefully I can relish it and put in good performances.”

