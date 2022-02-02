Striker Leigh Griffiths leaves Dundee following expiry of loan deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have confirmed Leigh Griffiths has left the club following the expiry of his loan deal earlier this week.

The 31-year-old striker joined the Dark Blues for the second time in August on loan from Celtic and made 17 appearances, scoring three goals.

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou had last month said that Griffiths’ time at Parkhead was up.

Speaking after Dundee’s goalless draw against Dundee United at the Kilmac Stadium on Tuesday evening, manager James McPake said talks were “ongoing”.

But Griffiths’ departure was announced by the club on Wednesday afternoon in a statement which concluded: “We would like to thank Leigh for his efforts while at Dens and wish him all the best for the future.”