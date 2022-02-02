Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Striker Leigh Griffiths leaves Dundee following expiry of loan deal

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 3.03pm
Leigh Griffiths has left Dundee (David Young/PA)
Leigh Griffiths has left Dundee (David Young/PA)

Dundee have confirmed Leigh Griffiths has left the club following the expiry of his loan deal earlier this week.

The 31-year-old striker joined the Dark Blues for the second time in August on loan from Celtic and made 17 appearances, scoring three goals.

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou had last month said that Griffiths’ time at Parkhead was up.

Speaking after Dundee’s goalless draw against Dundee United at the Kilmac Stadium on Tuesday evening, manager James McPake said talks were “ongoing”.

But Griffiths’ departure was announced by the club on Wednesday afternoon in a statement which concluded: “We would like to thank Leigh for his efforts while at Dens and wish him all the best for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier