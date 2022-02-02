Dele’s a Toffee and Norris returns to the day job – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 2.

Football

Dele Alli was in blue.

And his old team-mate said bye.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Barcelona arrival was finalised.

📞 You've got a call from Barcelona pic.twitter.com/7gkcfVwYa2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 2, 2022

𝑨 𝑼 𝑩 𝑨 𝑴 𝑬 𝒀 𝑨 𝑵 𝑮 pic.twitter.com/iwwRr8AXBJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 2, 2022

Micah Richards could have a new job shortly…

Here we go @FabrizioRomano I have my stuff packed 👔🎒👜💼⚽️🏆🔜 https://t.co/e7JAFk3RPa — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) February 2, 2022

Another award nomination for Robert Lewandowski.

Thank you very much @LaureusSport for the nomination for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award. It is a great privilege to be the only nominated football player and to be among such an honorable group of great athletes. #Laureus22 pic.twitter.com/Jqh8bgVlMl — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) February 2, 2022

Another Brazil goal for Raphinha.

Happy birthdays…

Emiliano Buendia was thrilled to make his Argentina debut.

Una felicidad indescriptible y mucho orgullo.Un día que jamás voy olvidar.Aguante Argentina 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/s2P7XbC6jR — Emiliano Buendia (@EM10Buendia) February 2, 2022

Alan Shearer reminisced.

Cricket

Sam Billings was home after over four months on the road.

Landed back in the UK! 🙌🏼 O it’s good to be home… last time was September 20th 🤣 IPL, T20 WC, BBL, Ashes, Barbados. Very lucky to have had such amazing experiences over the winter! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) February 2, 2022

Winter Olympics

The joys of covering the Beijing Games.

Early start for my Beijing day. As ever daily PCR – new sign today – essentially it’s good when you gag. 😬🤢 pic.twitter.com/o99PDhIoNg — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) February 1, 2022

The wait was nearly over.

Rugby

The RFU and RFL had a new patron.

I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏉 Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. pic.twitter.com/voctCHx7BA — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 2, 2022

We are honoured, proud and excited that @KensingtonRoyal has announced that HRH The Duchess of Cambridge is the new Patron of @TheRFL. In the year of the #RLWC2021, this immense honour comes at the start of our season. It supports our commitment to bring together communities. https://t.co/mfQqW4BNXY — Simon Johnson (@sjrbsimon) February 2, 2022

Formula One

Lando Norris was back to work at McLaren.

Valtteri Bottas was looking forward to the Alfa Romeo unveiling.

Save the date 👀 https://t.co/Qz5PDKBfUJ — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) February 2, 2022

Golf

All green for Ian Poulter.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was helping athletes of the future.

“I want to be able to offer my support to the students athletes at William Knibb so they can fulfill their dreams in the sport of track and field and also to make use of the opportunities for scholarships,” ~UB #CY ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/JEKHjEhSbW — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 2, 2022

Darts

The Premier League was almost here.

Thanks to @SeneddWales for the warm welcome today as we launched the @CazooUK Premier League with a reception from @JamesEvansMS & @JackSargeantAM. We can't wait to get started @MotorpointDiff tomorrow! Full story 👇https://t.co/AMe1jQCpub pic.twitter.com/lxqaJZlx9g — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 2, 2022