New four-year deal for Manchester City youngster James McAtee

Manchester City youngster James McAtee has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League champions, the club have announced.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who hails from Salford and joined the City Academy at the age of 11, has made three senior appearances after breaking into Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

McAtee had been linked with a loan move in January but opted to remain in Manchester and has now committed his immediate future to City.

He told the club’s official website: “This is a really proud moment in my career, and I am so grateful to the club for showing their faith in me.

“I’ve been really pleased with my progress this season and I am sure I am in the right place to keep improving, so it feels amazing to know I will be a Manchester City player for another four years.”