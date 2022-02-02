Stephen Jones praises ‘brilliant’ Jonathan Davies as he approaches milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Jones praises ‘brilliant’ Jonathan Davies as he approaches milestone

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 10.00pm
Jonathan Davies is closing in on 100 Tests for Wales and the British and Irish Lions
Jonathan Davies has been described as a “brilliant player and brilliant person” as he prepares for membership of international rugby’s 100-club.

Davies will clock up a century of Wales and British and Irish Lions Test match appearances if he features in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland.

And it would also represent a major triumph over adversity, considering how serious injuries have often stalled the 33-year-old Scarlets centre’s career.

Wales centre Jonathan Davies
Jonathan Davies celebrates a Six Nations title triumph with Wales (David Davies/PA)

Lions player of the series against New Zealand in 2017, Davies has overcome major knee issues, displaced metatarsals in his foot and a ruptured chest muscle – among other injuries.

It also meant he missed major events like the 2015 World Cup and entire Six Nations campaigns in 2018 and 2020.

But despite those setbacks he has remained among Wales’ most consistent performers since making his debut against Canada in Toronto almost 13 years ago.

And Wales assistant coach Stephen Jones, a former Wales and Scarlets playing colleague, has no doubt about Davies’ continued influence at the highest level.

“Jonathan Davies is a brilliant player and a brilliant person. He is a key member of our group,” Jones said.

“He drives standards and is a class act – it is as simple as that. With the brain, knowledge and wealth of experience Jonathan has – with his physical attributes – he is a massive asset to us.

“It is so important to remember the injuries he has had along his career have been serious ones. It shows a mental toughness and resilience that Jonathan has.

“We know what a world-class person and player he is, but the incredible work he puts in behind the scenes to carry on his career has been a testament to him. He should feel very proud.

Wales assistant coach Stephen Jones
Wales assistant coach Stephen Jones is a big fan of Jonathan Davies (Ashley Western/PA)

“If you look at last year’s Six Nations, Jonathan came into it with an injury. He then figured halfway through the tournament, and his games got better and better.”

Davies joined the Scarlets in 2006, and former Wales fly-half Jones remembers the immediate impact he made.

“I recall it was a new group (of players) – Jon, Rhys Priestland, Ken Owens and Josh Turnbull all came up to our group at the same time,” he added.

“I remember we were doing a session, and Jon was at 13. He took the outside break on one of our players with ease and I thought ‘this guy is not just incredibly big and powerful, he has huge top-end gas, too’.

“That was the first moment for me when I thought he was something special.

“From a personal perspective I have a good relationship with Jonathan, having known him for years. I know where he can get to, and we back ourselves in this environment with him.”

If Davies reaches 100 Tests in Dublin this weekend, fellow centurion Jones will be among the first to offer congratulations, welcoming him to a an elite group of Welshmen that also features Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, George North, Martyn Williams, Gareth Thomas, Leigh Halfpenny and Adam Jones.

