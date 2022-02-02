It looked like our first Old Firm – Van Bronckhorst furious with Rangers display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
It looked like our first Old Firm – Van Bronckhorst furious with Rangers display

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 11.00pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst gestures on the touchline at Celtic Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst gestures on the touchline at Celtic Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst expressed his disbelief at his team’s first-half display at Celtic Park and admitted they looked like they were not ready.

Celtic swept Rangers aside with three first-half goals before completing a 3-0 victory to move top of the cinch premiership.

Reo Hatate got the opener inside five minutes before netting again and setting up Liel Abada late in the half.

Celtic looked like they could score every time they went forward in the opening period with only Gers goalkeeper Allan McGregor keeping the score down.

“It seemed like it was the first Old Firm we played,” van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports.

“We know what it will bring, the Old Firm, and what you have to do – the environment you go in, the ambience, the pressure you get, everything. But it seemed like we weren’t ready for it.

“You see the way we gave the goals away, it’s the sharpness, I cannot say otherwise, not going with your man, not being ready for the battles.

“I think it was unbelievable, the first half. Our Old Firm game started in the second half, we were much better and much more aggressive, and we played the second half really well. But the first half we gave the game away.

“For sure it wasn’t something I expected, when I saw the training we had, how focused we were before the game.

“But when the game started, we were just waiting for a goal to be scored. For me that’s impossible.

“We were too naive and we deserved to be 3-0 down the way we played.”

The Dutchman was also stunned to see some of his players, including skipper James Tavernier, appealing for referee Bobby Madden to stop the game for a head knock to Calvin Bassey as Hatate lined up his opening goal.

And he had no complaints about Madden like some of his players.

“It’s a decision for the referee to stop the game,” he said. “We still had the corner to defend. The ball goes out and you have to defend the ball.

“You don’t stop when the ref doesn’t whistle, For me, that was unbelievable to see.”

