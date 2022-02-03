Giovanni Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to ‘stay together and bounce back’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to ‘stay together and bounce back’

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 4.32am Updated: February 3 2022, 6.50am
Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst challenged his side (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst overcame his shock following a 3-0 defeat to Celtic to point out he had gone on to win the title following similar experiences at Parkhead.

Van Bronckhorst was in disbelief about his team’s first-half performance as Reo Hatate’s double and a Liel Abada goal earned Celtic a victory that put them a point ahead of the champions in the cinch Premiership.

The Dutchman scored the consolation in a 5-1 defeat at Celtic Park in November 1998 when Lubo Moravcik and Henrik Larsson both hit doubles, but Rangers went on to win the league by six points.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst played for Rangers in Old Firm clashes (Ben Curtis/PA)

Van Bronckhorst also played in a 6-2 defeat as Martin O’Neill enjoyed a winning derby debut on his way to clinching the treble in 2001.

After his first defeat as Rangers boss, he said: “It’s always hard to take a loss when you play Celtic away, I mean that’s obvious for everyone involved with this club.

“But as a player as well I have played many games here. I lost some games as well with big differences but eventually in that year we became champions.

“So it’s for us now to recover from this defeat and to make sure we go ahead with the challenge we have this year in becoming champions.”

The below-par display was not the first of 2022 though. Rangers have only won one of their four league games since the winter break and that came courtesy of a solitary late goal at home to Livingston.

Rangers host third-placed Hearts on Sunday in a major test of their resilience as they look to ensure their poor run of form does not extend into the sort of post-break collapse that manifested in the first two seasons of Steven Gerrard’s reign.

Van Bronckhorst said: “We lost one Old Firm and we won an Old Firm. That shows how many important games there also are in the league. We just have to pick ourselves up, stay together and bounce back on Sunday.”

