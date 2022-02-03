Andy Murray makes late decision to take part in ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray makes late decision to take part in ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 9.16am Updated: February 3 2022, 11.05am
Andy Murray is planning to play in Rotterdam, then move on to Doha and Dubai (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray is planning to play in Rotterdam, then move on to Doha and Dubai (John Walton/PA)

Andy Murray has made a late decision to take part in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam next week.

The 34-year-old Scot is planning to then play at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha before travelling to Dubai for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Murray made a second-round exit at last month’s Australian Open, losing in straight sets to Japan’s Taro Daniel.

Murray made a second-round exit at last month's Australian Open (Adam Davy/PA).
Murray made a second-round exit at last month’s Australian Open (Adam Davy/PA)

The three-time grand slam winner had headed into the tournament having finished as runner-up in the Sydney Tennis Classic.

It is understood his trial period with coach Jan De Witt ended after the Australian Open – Murray has been looking for a long-term successor to Jamie Delgado.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal is to team up with Roger Federer in September at the Laver Cup being held at London’s O2.

The two greats are set to join forces as part of a Europe team, captained by Bjorn Borg, that will take on Team World. They previously paired up for doubles at the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague in 2017.

Rafael Nadal (left) and Roger Federer (right) are set to team up at the Laver Cup at London's O2 (Adrian Dennis/PA).
Rafael Nadal (left) and Roger Federer (right) are set to team up at the Laver Cup at London’s O2 (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Nadal, who moved past Federer and Novak Djokovic’s tallies of 20 grand slam titles with last month’s victory over Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne, said in a statement: “The Laver Cup is such a unique event and I’ve loved competing in it. I suggested to Roger we should play doubles together in London and he seems keen, so now we just need to persuade our captain Bjorn!

“Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great and if we’re able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers.”

Federer, currently recovering from knee surgery, said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year and the Laver Cup is very much part of my plan.

“Rafa is an incredible person and an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. He messaged me on social media after the Laver Cup in Boston last year suggesting we play doubles in London and I am definitely up for a Laver Cup ‘Fedal’ comeback!”

