Max Verstappen to unveil car for title defence as Red Bull announce launch date

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 9.45am
World champion Max Verstappen will unveil his new car on February 9
World champion Max Verstappen will unveil his new car on February 9 (PA Wire/PA Images)

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull outfit are poised to become the first team to unveil their car for Formula One’s new era.

Red Bull have announced a February 9 launch date – the earliest of any team so far – and nine days before rivals Mercedes.

It will be Red Bull’s first design following a huge overhaul of the sport’s regulations – aimed at bringing the field closer and encouraging greater racing – and the machine Verstappen will use to defend his title.

Verstappen, 24, beat Lewis Hamilton in controversial circumstances at last season’s decider in Abu Dhabi.

The Dutchman, who will race with the number one on his car, will be partnered for a second season at Red Bull by Sergio Perez.

Red Bull’s announcement leaves only Williams and Haas to reveal their launch dates, with eight of the grid’s 10 teams having scheduled theirs.

The first pre-season test starts in Barcelona on February 23, with Verstappen opening his championship defence in Bahrain on March 20.

