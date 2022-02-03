Australia retain Women’s Ashes after ODI victory over England in Canberra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australia retain Women’s Ashes after ODI victory over England in Canberra

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 10.30am
Australia have retained the women’s Ashes with a 27-run victory over England (David Davies/PA)
Australia have retained the women’s Ashes with a 27-run victory over England (David Davies/PA)

Australia have retained the women’s Ashes with a 27-run victory over England in the first one-day international of the multi-format series in Canberra.

England had required victories in all three of the ODIs to secure an Ashes victory, but they failed to recover from the loss of early wickets, and were all out for 178 needing 206 to win.

The result ensures Australia retain the Ashes, a title they have held since the 2013-14 winter, taking an 8-4 lead in the multi-format series with two ODIs remaining.

The visitors struggled from the start to chase down the total, losing wickets quickly including the crucial scalp of captain Heather Knight for a golden duck to fall to 10 for two.

Nat Sciver was the pick of the England batters, with 45 from 66 but she was unable to form a partnership to put Australia under pressure.

England were always up with the required run rate but paid the price for lost wickets as, despite a last-wicket stand of 24 from Katherine Brunt (32) and Kate Cross (17) – and a dropped catch from Elysse Perry – England fell well short of their target.

With two ODIs remaining in the series, Meg Lanning’s side can go on and win the Ashes outright, while England will have to win the remaining two matches to avoid a series defeat.

It was always going to be a tough ask for England going into the ODIs, the final format of the multi-format series, with the hosts having been beaten just twice in ODI cricket since the 2017 World Cup – including a 26-match winning streak.

Knight won the toss and elected to bowl first, with England making use of early movement through the air to take wickets at regular intervals and prevent Australia forming large partnerships.

Beth Mooney played the crucial knock for the home side in the middle order, making a well-struck 73 from 91 balls.

Ellyse Perry fell for a duck but Australia’s lower order was able to rally around Mooney, with Tahlia McGrath hitting 29 and Alana King 18 to lift Australia to 205 for nine from their 50 overs.

