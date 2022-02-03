UK Athletics names Paula Dunn team leader for three major championships in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

UK Athletics has named Paula Dunn as team leader for three major athletics championships in 2022.

The 57-year-old will support the Olympic programme for the World Athletics Indoor Championships, World Championships and European Championships.

Dunn has been head coach of the Paralympic programme since 2012 but has moved into a part-time role as she transitions out of the position.

Dunn will work alongside Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm and will lead the team at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade next month.

From May she will support the team full-time for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in July and the European Athletics Championships in Munich in August.

She said: “I’m excited to be supporting the Olympic Programme athletes through what I have no doubt will be a thrilling 2022.

“I’m looking forward to working with Christian and the rest of the team staff to ensure every championship campaign is the best it can be to give the GB & NI team world class support.”