Steve Bruce in talks with West Brom over return to management

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 11.00am
Steve Bruce is in talks with West Brom (Owen Humphreys/PA)
West Brom continue to hold talks with Steve Bruce as they search for a new manager.

The Baggies are speaking to the former Newcastle boss after sacking Valerien Ismael on Wednesday.

The PA news agency understands an announcement is not expected on Thursday but Bruce is the frontrunner and in line for a return to management after leaving the Magpies in October.

Eddie Howe, right, replaces Steve Bruce as Newcastle boss
Eddie Howe, right, replaces Steve Bruce as Newcastle boss (Peter Cziborra/NMC Pool/PA)

The 61-year-old left 13 days after the Saudi-led takeover, with Newcastle winless and in the Premier League relegation zone, and eventually replaced by Eddie Howe.

The Baggies would become the third Midlands club Bruce has managed after spells at Birmingham and Aston Villa.

Albion are looking for a new boss after former Barnsley boss Ismael departed just seven months into a four-year deal.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Millwall left them sixth in the Sky Bet Championship, only in the play-off spots on goal difference and 13 points behind leaders Fulham.

Valerien Ismael was sacked as West Brom boss
Valerien Ismael was sacked as West Brom boss (Nick Potts/PA)

They have won just three of their last 13 games having failed to score in eight of them.

During a day of upheaval the Baggies also underwent a boardroom reshuffle with former Chelsea chief executive Ron Gourlay becoming their new CEO.

The Scotsman, who has also held senior roles at Manchester United and Reading, had been a consultant to the board since July.

He succeeds Xu Ke and will take over the day-to-day running of the club while controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai has replaced Li Piyue as chairman.

