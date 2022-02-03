Heather Knight: England have lacked a killer instinct in Women’s Ashes series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Heather Knight: England have lacked a killer instinct in Women’s Ashes series

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 12.25pm
Heather Knight admitted England were disappointed to have lost the women’s Ashes (Ben Birchall/PA)
Heather Knight admitted England were disappointed to have lost the women’s Ashes (Ben Birchall/PA)

Heather Knight admitted England have lacked a “killer instinct” in the Women’s Ashes after a 27-run defeat in the first one-day international saw Australia retain the trophy.

England had required victories in all three ODIs to secure an Ashes victory, but they failed to recover from the loss of early wickets and were all out for 178 needing 206 to win.

The result ensures Australia retain the Ashes – a title they have held since 2013-14 – taking an 8-4 lead in the multi-format series with two ODIs remaining.

Captain Knight said: “Our mentality in this series has been really good. We haven’t been able to quite get over the line, which is a shame, but we believe we’re good enough to beat them and we’ve gone toe-to-toe with them in a lot of aspects, but we just haven’t quite been able to have that killer instinct and get over the line.

“I guess maybe when you let a couple of things slip, they are the sort of team that are going to make you pay for it and not give you a second chance.

“I’m not worried, I think the belief and the mentality has been great this series, unfortunately it just hasn’t come off.”

The visitors struggled from the start, losing wickets quickly, including the crucial scalp of Knight for a golden duck as they fell to 10 for two. Nat Sciver was the pick of the England batters with 45 from 66, but she was unable to form a partnership to put Australia under pressure.

England were always up with the required run rate but paid the price for lost wickets as, despite a last-wicket stand of 24 from Katherine Brunt (32) and Kate Cross (17) – and a dropped catch from Ellyse Perry – the visitors fell well short.

Meg Lanning’s side can go on and win the Ashes outright, while England will have to win the remaining two ODI matches to avoid a series defeat.

Australia have been beaten just twice in one-day cricket since the 2017 World Cup – including a 26-match winning streak – but Knight added: “Of course there’s disappointment in losing.

“You come out here and obviously the goal is to try and get the Ashes back and there’s bound to be a bit of disappointment.

“I thought we bowled outstandingly and were actually really unlucky. We bowled perfectly to the plan, we adapted to the pitch, then just kept losing wickets in that chase. You would back yourself to chase that.

“I thought the Aussies bowled very well, but we just couldn’t string that partnership together and kept losing wickets and I guess in the three games that we played we haven’t been able to string batting and bowling together and put in that complete performance.

“But I’m proud of the way the girls have fought. The lower order I think kept us in it a little bit and kept the hope alive, but unfortunately the Ashes have gone.”

Teenager Darcie Brown, who finished as the pick of Australia’s bowling attack with four for 34, hailed the victory.

“I guess it’s pretty special to be a part of the Ashes and to retain it with this group is pretty special,” she said.

“We backed our bowlers to defend that total because we’ve got a pretty good bowling line-up, so we weren’t too fussed about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier