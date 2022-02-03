Eddie Jones: Scotland have got to cope with burden of being red-hot favourites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Jones: Scotland have got to cope with burden of being red-hot favourites

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 1.18pm
England boss Eddie Jones has begun the mind games for Saturday’s clash with Scotland (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Eddie Jones has questioned resurgent Scotland’s ability to deal with expectation after installing the Calcutta Cup holders as “red-hot favourites” for Saturday’s Murrayfield collision.

England open the Guinness Six Nations against a side they have beaten just once in the last four meetings and while bookmakers are backing them to win, it is a fixture full off pitfalls.

An injury crisis has rippled through Jones’ squad, accounting for seasoned campaigners such as Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes, and resulting in the selection of a team where seven starters have no more than 10 caps.

The swirling wind and driving rain forecast for Saturday should also play into Scottish hands with Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg well versed in the nuances of kicking in difficult conditions at Murrayfield.

Jones insists the stage is set for Gregor Townsend’s team, but also wonders if they can deliver.

“It’s the first time I’ve had the experience of going up there when Scotland have been red-hot favourites. They’re expected to win,” Jones said.

“Every time their players look at the crowd at Murrayfield they’ll feel that expectation. They’re red hot favourites and they’ve got to cope with that.

“We can’t wait to get up there. And the best thing about it is that we’re going to play in Scottish weather.

“This is a special game, the Calcutta Cup. It’s been going for 151 years. It means a lot to both countries and it’s the first time I’ve gone there as the underdogs.

“There’ll be 67,000 fans and they’ll be thinking about all the fans watching the game on the BBC.

“They have to carry that burden. Every game for us is the same – we’re expected to win, so it’s no different for us.

“We’re very equipped for it. We’re a young but good side. We’ve had a really good preparation with a few obstacles thrown at us, but we’ve coped with that really well.

“The side has come together well – tactically, socially and emotionally.”

