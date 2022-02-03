Finn Russell v Marcus Smith – Calcutta Cup fly-half battle will be key

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Finn Russell v Marcus Smith – Calcutta Cup fly-half battle will be key

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 1.36pm
Fly-halves Marcus Smith and Finn Russell go head to head in Scotland’s Six Nations opener against England at Murrayfield (Mike Egerton/Steve Haag, PA Images)
Fly-halves Marcus Smith and Finn Russell go head to head in Scotland’s Six Nations opener against England at Murrayfield (Mike Egerton/Steve Haag, PA Images)

Scotland and England will resume international rugby’s oldest rivalry when they clash in the Guinness Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Here the PA news agency examines a key battle that will help shape the outcome as playmakers Finn Russell and Marcus Smith go head to head.

Finn Russell – Racing 92

Position: Fly-half
Age: 29
Caps: 58
Debut: v USA, 2014
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 13st 7lbs
Points: 201 (Tries 7)

The international game’s most creative fly-half, Russell has the individual brilliance to single-handedly take the opposition apart. Transformed the Lions’ attacking game when he came on early in the decisive final Test against South Africa last summer. Has so much range to his kicking and passing games and stands flat to the line, enhancing his effectiveness in attack. But, for all his skills, he can be prone to making costly errors on the occasion his instincts betray him.

Marcus Smith – Harlequins

Position: Fly-half
Age: 22
Caps: 5
Debut: v USA, 2021
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 12st 9lbs
Points: 63 (Tries 2)

Described by England team-mate Ben Youngs as mirroring Russell in possessing a repertoire of big plays and the composure to execute them at the key moment, Smith fully justifies the hype that has accompanied his development. While his vision and attacking skills have always stood out, the greatest improvement has been in his game management. And despite his size, he is a fighter who keeps going until the final whistle. Where he and Russell deviate significantly, however, is in experience. Smith proved in the autumn that he belongs at this level, the challenge now is to deliver on that consistently.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier