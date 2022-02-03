Formula One sprint races could be axed amid row with teams over finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Formula One sprint races could be axed amid row with teams over finances

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 1.41pm
Sprint races could disappear from the Formula One calendar over a financial dispute (Tim Goode/PA)

Formula One sprint races could be axed from the calendar this year amid a row over money.

F1’s CEO Stefano Domenicali, and motorsport boss Ross Brawn wanted to double the number of shortened-format rounds – first introduced at last year’s British Grand Prix – from three to six in 2022.

But F1 is locked in dispute with a number of the grid’s front-running teams, understood to be Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari, who want to see the cost cap set this year at 140million US Dollars (£103m) – effectively increased to cover off the additional races.

Max Verstappen won the inaugural sprint race at Silverstone last season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

F1 and its governing body, the FIA, are unwilling to accommodate the financial demands of the rebel teams.

F1 is ready to compromise by keeping the shortened events – which take place instead of qualifying on Saturday and determine the grid for Sunday’s main event – at just three of the 23 Grands Prix, in the hope of ramping up the tally next year.

But there is a possibility that there will be no sprint races at all this season – with eight of the grid’s 10 teams required to vote in favour of the sport’s latest proposal.

The topic will be discussed at the F1 Commission on February 14, a little more than four weeks before the start of the new season in Bahrain on March 20.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: “One team in particular wanted a $5m (£3.7m) budget cap increase which was just ridiculous with no rational facts behind it.

“And when those facts are challenged, the response is, ‘well you have to anticipate and have the extra money just in case something happens’. You end up sitting there and realising it is just nonsense.

“We all have the same challenge. If you do happen to have more crashes, well that is part of sport, like a football player getting injured. We shouldn’t solve it just by getting the cheque book out.”

F1 will also put forward an increase in points distributed to the drivers – which was last season set at three for the winner, two points for second place and one for third.

Silverstone staged the sport’s first sprint race but it is not believed to be in the reckoning as a venue for 2022.

