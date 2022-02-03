Jonny Gray starts as Scotland prepare to take on England in Six Nations opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonny Gray starts as Scotland prepare to take on England in Six Nations opener

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 1.47pm
Jonny Gray is back in Scotland’s starting XV (Jane Barlow/PA)

Jonny Gray will make a return to the starting line-up for Scotland after Gregor Townsend named his team to face England in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener at BT Murrayfield.

After missing out on the Autumn Test matches through injury, Exeter lock Gray starts for the first time since March 2021 when he played against Ireland.

He is joined in the second row by Edinburgh’s Grant Gilchrist, who will be one appearance away from reaching 50 caps after stepping out against England.

Elsewhere in the forwards pack, Worcester prop Rory Sutherland is named after playing in all of last year’s Six Nations matches. He is joined in the front row by Glasgow pair, hooker George Turner and prop Zander Fagerson.

Edinburgh duo Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson will combine with Matt Fagerson from Glasgow in the back row.

Racing 92’s Finn Russell and Glasgow’s Ali Price will partner each other at nine and 10 respectively for the fourth-consecutive game, while Worcester’s Duhan Van Der Merwe starts on the wing.

Darcy Graham will be on the opposite flank following some impressive form with Edinburgh.

Ben White in action for London Irish
Ben White will have the opportunity to make his Scotland debut (David Davies/PA)

Gloucester’s Chris Harris and Glasgow’s Sam Johnson are set to combine in the centre once again, with captain Stuart Hogg starting at full-back in his ninth Calcutta Cup match.

On the bench, London Irish scrum-half Ben White will have the opportunity to make his Scotland debut, with Edinburgh’s Blair Kinghorn and Glasgow’s Sione Tuipulotu other options in the backs.

Magnus Bradbury is also among the replacements and could make his first appearance for Scotland since 2020, while Sam Skinner, WP Nel, Pierre Schoeman and Stuart McInally are also on the bench.

