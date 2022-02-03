Christian Saydee and Matej Kovar in line to start for Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New loan signing Christian Saydee could make his Burton debut when they take on Sheffield Wednesday at the Pirelli Stadium.

The 18-year-old forward has joined the club as a replacement for Daniel Jebbison, who was recalled by Sheffield United late in the transfer window.

Matej Kovar could also make his bow in goal for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men after signing on loan from Manchester United.

Defender William Kokolo will be hoping to keep his starting spot after his impressive performance in the Brewers’ 2-1 victory over Lincoln.

Sheffield Wednesday look set to be without Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules after the striker suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s 1-0 win against Ipswich.

Striker Josh Windass was forced off with a leg injury in the Owls’ midweek victory over Morecambe and could miss out on Saturday.

Defender Harlee Dean and midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are also doubtful after sustaining knocks.

Forward Saido Berahino will hope to start after he returned to the fold on Tuesday and set up Nathaniel Mendez-Laing for the second goal.