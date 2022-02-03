MK Dons could hand debuts to new signings when they host Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MK Dons could hand debuts to new signings when they host Lincoln

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 2.31pm
Kaine Kesler Hayden could make his MK Dons debut against Lincoln (Nick Potts/PA)
Kaine Kesler Hayden could make his MK Dons debut against Lincoln (Nick Potts/PA)

MK Dons could hand debuts to their three deadline-day signings when they host Lincoln on Saturday.

Midfielders Dan Kemp and Matthew Smith joined from Leyton Orient and Manchester City respectively and could feature.

Aston Villa full-back Kaine Kesler Hayden, 19, could also make his debut after signing on loan for the rest of the season.

Boss Liam Manning could still be without David Kasumu who has been sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Lincoln could hand Jordan Wright his club debut.

Goalkeeper Wright arrived from Nottingham Forest in the January window but did not play in Lincoln’s 2-1 defeat to Burton.

If manager Michael Appleton chooses to make changes to his starting line-up, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Ben House could be in line for their first starts.

Lincoln will be hoping to return to winning ways and maintain distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

